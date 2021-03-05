Tsunami waves hit Norfolk Island after earthquakes rock New Zealand

Residents on Norfolk Island have been told to prepare for wild coastal conditions after the trio of powerful earthquakes rocked New Zealand.

A two-foot tsunami wave struck the remote Australian island after locals were urged to seek higher ground.

Earlier a 7.9 magnitude earthquake struck near the Kermadec Islands region to the northeast of New Zealand, forcing thousands of Kiwis to evacuate.

Tsunami looks more hazardous currently on Norfolk Island than for north coast of NZ or indeed anywhere else. Significant (~1m?) sea level changes observed pic.twitter.com/JayvQPAqDg — Jamie Gurney (@UKEQ_Bulletin) March 4, 2021

It was followed by a serious of earthquakes. A fourth was confirmed on Friday morning before shocking footage emerged of large waves rolling into the North Island's coast.

The fourth aftershock measured at 6.2 in magnitude and struck at a depth of 10km just after noon local time.

A 7.4 quake struck near Raoul Island in the Kermadecs just before 7am local time and another 7.3 quake hit off the North Island's east coast about 2.30am.

But the biggest quake had a magnitude of 8.1 and also struck the Kermadec Islands.

The series of earthquakes triggered several emergency warnings, including one for Norfolk Island.

"A sea level gauge at Norfolk Island has recorded a 64 centimetre tsunami wave," a statement from the Bureau of Meteorology said.

"The weight of water behind a tsunami wave is far greater than a standard 64cm wave at a beach, hence dangerous to swimmers and boaters.

There is no immediate threat to the Australian mainland, The Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre confirmed.

BOM also issued a more general marine warning on Friday declaring the possibility of dangerous rips and strong ocean currents which would threaten the foreshore of Norfolk Island.

"The potential impact for Norfolk Island may begin after 10am local time on the island (9am AEDT) and last for several hours," BOM said.

"Evacuations are not necessary for marine threat areas but Norfolk Island residents are strongly advised to get out of the water and move away from the immediate water's edge of beaches, marinas, coastal estuaries and rock platforms."

Police are urging people not to go near the coast to watch the tsunami and boats have been warned to return to shore.

"Vessels at sea should stay offshore in water at least 25m deep until further advised," the bureau said.

A Norfolk Island local who owns a cafe in the remote community said its business as usual given majority of residents don't live in low lying coastal areas.

"We're known as being on a rock. The cafe is situated up pretty high," she told 2GB's Ben Fordham.

Civil Defence Minister, Kiri Allan, described the earthquakes as a 'dynamic event'. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"I think we will be asked to stay away from the Kingston area … I've got the local radio on to keep updated."

Civil Defence Minister, Kiri Allan, described the earthquakes as a "dynamic event".

"We are asking those who have moved to high ground or inland to stay where they are until an official all clear is given," she told reporters.

Warnings were also issued for other Pacific Islands including Tonga, American Samoa, Fiji, Vanuatu and Hawaii.

So far, a 13cm tsunami wave has been recorded at Fiji and an 8cm tsunami wave has been observed at Tonga.