Trump’s name is also on the contributor list for Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday book

By David Enrich, Matthew Goldstein, Jessica Silver-Greenberg and Steve Eder
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A photo of an inscription in a copy of Donald Trump's book 'Trump: The Art of the Comeback' that belonged to Jeffrey Epstein. President Trump's name appeared on a contributor list for a book celebrating the 50th birthday of the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, evidence that he participated in the collection even as he denied that he signed a sexually suggestive note and drawing. Photo / Alessandra Montalto, the New York Times

President Donald Trump’s name appeared on a contributor list for a book celebrating the 50th birthday of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, evidence that he participated in the collection even as he denied that he signed a sexually suggestive note and drawing.

Trump’s name is listed among dozens of Epstein’s acquaintances

