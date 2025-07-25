But facing intense criticism over his Administration’s refusal to release files related to government investigations of Epstein, Trump recently has sought to play down the extent of their relationship.

The President sued the Wall Street Journal for defamation after it reported on July 17 that he had signed the note and drawing in the book, a leather-bound album compiled by Maxwell to mark Epstein’s milestone birthday.

The Journal described the drawing as the outline of a naked woman with Trump’s signature below her waist, suggesting pubic hair.

It quoted an imagined conversation between Trump and Epstein that concluded with Trump saying: “May every day be another wonderful secret”.

Shortly after the Journal published its article, Trump shot back on his social media network, Truth Social, writing, “The supposed letter they printed by President Trump to Epstein was a FAKE”.

On Thursday, a White House spokesperson, Steven Cheung, said in a statement that Trump had kicked Epstein out of Mar-a-Lago, his club in Florida, “for being a creep”.

“This is nothing more than a continuation of the fake news stories concocted by the Democrats and the liberal media,” Cheung said. A lawyer for Maxwell had no immediate comment. A spokesperson for Wexner declined to comment.

The New York Times found that at least once before, Trump had written Epstein an admiring note.

“To Jeff — You are the greatest!” reads an inscription in a copy of Trump’s book Trump: The Art of the Comeback that belonged to Epstein.

The message, reviewed by the New York Times, is signed “Donald” and dated “Oct ’97,” the month the book came out.

The storm over the Epstein files that has engulfed Washington this northern summer shows no signs of abating, despite Trump’s efforts to change the subject.

This week a key House committee voted to subpoena the files from the Justice Department, even as House Speaker Mike Johnson sought to move the chamber towards a summer recess without holding a vote on whether to push the Administration to release the files.

The controversy over the birthday book has only accelerated in the week since the Journal’s initial report.

Brad Edwards, a lawyer for some of Epstein’s victims, said on MSNBC that the book was in the possession of Epstein’s estate, and Representative Ro Khanna, Democrat-California, said he planned to subpoena the estate to hand over the book.

Epstein’s estate issued a statement today saying it would comply with all lawful processes.

Maxwell has taken a leading role in the drama: A top lawyer from the Justice Department met with her today, although neither the department nor her lawyers disclosed the substance of the conversation. A House committee has indicated it would like her to testify at a hearing in August.

The New York Times has not reviewed the letter that reportedly bears Trump’s signature.

In her introductory letter to Epstein, written in black on a textured card stock, Maxwell explained that the idea of the book was “to gather stories and old photographs to jog your memory about places, people and different events”.

“Some of the letters will definitely achieve their intended goal — some well … you will have to read them to see for yourself. I know you will enjoy looking through the book, and I hope you will derive as much pleasure looking through it as I did putting it together for you.”

Before signing her name, she wished Epstein a “Happy Happy Birthday.”

By then, Trump and Epstein had known one another for years. Their relationship went back to at least 1992, when the pair were together at a party at Mar-a-Lago.

The New York Times also reviewed a previously undisclosed photo of Trump and Epstein with singer James Brown. It isn’t clear where the photo was taken. Brown regularly performed in Atlantic City, New Jersey, where Trump owned the Taj Mahal casino.

In the photo, Brown is flanked by Epstein, who is wearing a white turtleneck and dark blazer, and Trump, wearing a suit and a pink tie.

Trump and Epstein remained friendly into the 2000s. In 2002, Trump told New York magazine that Epstein was a “terrific guy.”

He added, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it — Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”

A number of women who were in Epstein’s orbit have said they encountered Trump in the 1990s.

Stacey Williams, a former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model who was dating Epstein, has said Trump groped her when they visited him at Trump Tower. Maria Farmer, who went on to work for Epstein, said Trump ogled her bare legs before Epstein told him that “she’s not here for you”.

Trump has previously denied both women’s allegations.

The relationship between Trump and Epstein appeared to fizzle out around 2004, after the two men competed for a piece of real estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The future president prevailed, buying the oceanfront estate for US$41 million.

