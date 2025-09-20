Premium
Trump’s mass deportations bring a new wave of family separations

Maria Sacchetti
Washington Post·
12 mins to read
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in Chicago. Photo / Getty Images

As Ice officers ramp up arrests, hundreds of migrant children are being sent to federal shelters. Some parents are given a choice: Deport with their children or face separation.

Sulma Martinez had just left the dentist’s office with her 14-year-old twin daughters when an unmarked US Immigration and Customs Enforcement

