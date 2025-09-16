Guard members have been called in for particular incidents that last a few days, “but this longer-term policing function” is not typical, Cancian said.

There are currently some 2300 troops in Washington, more than half of them from eight Republican-led states and the rest from the city’s National Guard.

Federal law enforcement personnel have also increased their presence on Washington’s streets, and Trump threatened to declare a national emergency and federalise the city because Mayor Muriel Bowser said local police would no longer help with immigration enforcement.

President Donald Trump signed an order to send troops to Memphis, with potential deployments in Baltimore and Chicago. Photo / Getty Images

‘Visible crime deterrent’

A spokesperson for Joint Task Force-DC (JTF-DC) – to which the National Guard troops in the city are assigned – said they are tasked with “monument security, community safety patrols, protecting Federal facilities, traffic control posts, and area beautification”.

“Guard members will provide a visible crime deterrent, not arrest, search, or conduct direct law enforcement actions,” the spokesperson said.

JTF-DC statements provide a snapshot of troop activities.

On September 12, for instance, they responded to a potential active shooter situation at a Metro station, cordoning off the area. Five days earlier they broke up a fight near another station.

In late August they identified and followed a suspected robber until police arrived and made an arrest, and protected a family that was being harassed by a man who said he had a gun.

National Guard forces are also involved in projects aimed at city clean-up – another of Trump’s stated goals.

As of September 15, troops cleared some 900 bags of rubbish, spread more than 535 cubic metres of mulch, removed five truckloads of plant waste, and painted nearly 90m of fencing, according to JTF-DC.

‘Shame and alarm’

Cancian said that while these are not typical jobs for the Guard, troops have “been used for all kinds of things”, from handing out leaflets during the pandemic to shovelling snow or driving buses.

However, “if you want to do landscaping, hire a landscaping company”, he said, as they are “much, much better at it, and cheaper, faster”.

The deployment has been controversial – something JTF-DC is well aware of, according to a document mistakenly sent to journalists this month.

The document, a daily summary gauging media and online sentiment, said social media mentions “from self-identified veterans and active-duty commenters expressed shame and alarm” about the deployment.

“Trending videos show residents reacting with alarm and indignation,” it said, also referring to “mentions of fatigue, confusion, and demoralisation – ‘just gardening’, unclear mission, wedge between citizens and the military”.

Air National Guard airmen work clearing leaves and debris from McPherson Square Park. Photo / Getty Images

The open-ended nature of the mission in Washington could also be an issue, Cancian said, noting that “strain increases” as the deployment goes on, especially if “people don’t think that they’re doing something that’s particularly important”.

There could eventually be “pushback from the Guard saying, you know, either we get a real mission ... which doesn’t seem to be there or send us home”.

– Agence France-Presse