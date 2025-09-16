Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump orders National Guard to Memphis amid unusual Washington deployment

W.G. Dunlop
AFP·
4 mins to read

National Guard forces in Washington are on an unusual deployment, mixing security and clean-up tasks. Photo / Getty Images

National Guard forces in Washington are on an unusual deployment, mixing security and clean-up tasks. Photo / Getty Images

From breaking up a fight or identifying a suspected robber to picking up litter and removing graffiti, National Guard forces are on an unusual deployment mixing security and clean-up in the United States capital.

Now such unorthodox assignments may soon be replicated elsewhere, with President Donald Trump yesterday signing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save