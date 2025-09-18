Advertisement
Premium
Analysis
Home / World

After US tragedies, Obama and Trump are contrasts over political violence, polarisation

Analysis by
Tyler Pager
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Then-US President Barack Obama in 2016 embraces Mark Barden, whose son Daniel was killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. After national tragedies, Obama and US President Donald Trump are a study in contrasts. Photo / Doug Mills, The New York Times

Before a crowd of thousands on Wednesday former United States President Barack Obama recalled one of the darkest moments of his presidency, when Dylann Roof, a white supremacist, killed nine black people at a church in South Carolina.

“As president of the United States, my response was not: Who

