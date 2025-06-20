Last week, a lower court judge had ordered Trump to return control of the California National Guard to Newsom, saying the President’s decision to deploy them to protest-hit Los Angeles was “illegal”.
Newsom hailed the earlier decision saying Trump “is not a monarch, he is not a king, and he should stop acting like one”. Trump, who has repeatedly exaggerated the scale of the unrest, also sent 700 US Marines to Los Angeles despite the objections of local officials, claiming that they had lost control of the “burning” city.
It was the first time since 1965 that a US president deployed the National Guard over the wishes of a state governor.
Trump appointed two of the judges on the US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit panel, and former President Joe Biden appointed the third, the New York Times reported Thursday.
- Agence France-Presse