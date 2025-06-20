A US appeals court ruled Donald Trump could control National Guard troops in Los Angeles. Photo / David McNew via Getty Images

A US appeals court on Thursday ruled that President Donald Trump could continue control of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a unanimous 38-page ruling, the three-judge panel said Trump’s “failure to issue the federalisation order directly ‘through’ the Governor of California does not limit his otherwise lawful authority to call up the National Guard”.

Trump was within his rights when he ordered 4000 members of the National Guard into service for 60 days to “protect federal personnel performing federal functions and to protect federal property”, the judges wrote. In a post to Truth Social on Thursday night, Trump celebrated the decision calling it a “BIG WIN”.

Trump ordered 4000 National Guard members for 60 days to protect federal personnel and property. Photo / David McNew via Getty Images

“All over the United States, if our Cities and our people need protection, we are the ones to give it to them should State and Local Police be unable, for whatever reason, to get the job done,” Trump wrote.