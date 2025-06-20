Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump wins appeal to control National Guard despite Newsom’s objections

AFP
2 mins to read

A US appeals court ruled Donald Trump could control National Guard troops in Los Angeles. Photo / David McNew via Getty Images

A US appeals court ruled Donald Trump could control National Guard troops in Los Angeles. Photo / David McNew via Getty Images

A US appeals court on Thursday ruled that President Donald Trump could continue control of National Guard troops in Los Angeles, over the objections of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

In a unanimous 38-page ruling, the three-judge panel said Trump’s “failure to issue the federalisation order directly ‘through’ the Governor

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World