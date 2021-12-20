Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
WorldUpdated

Trump sues New York prosecutor in attempt to stop inquiry into his business

4 minutes to read
The investigation into Donald Trump began in 2019 and has focused on Trump's financial transactions and properties. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

The investigation into Donald Trump began in 2019 and has focused on Trump's financial transactions and properties. Photo / Erin Schaff, The New York Times

New York Times
By Jonah E. Bromwich, Ben Protess and William K. Rashbaum

The lawsuit argues that the attorney general, Letitia James, has long exhibited a political bias against the former president.

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday against the New York state attorney general, Letitia James, seeking

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.