Donald Trump has banned travel to 12 countries after a terror attack in Colorado. Photo / Getty Images

Donald Trump has banned travel to 12 countries after a terror attack in Colorado. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has signed a new travel ban targeting 12 countries, saying it was spurred by an attack on a Jewish protest in Colorado that authorities blamed on a man they said was in the country illegally.

The ban, which strongly resembles a similar measure taken in his first presidency, targets nationals of Afghanistan, Burma, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

It will go into effect on June 9, the White House said.

Trump also imposed a partial ban on travellers from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela, the White House said.

“The recent terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, has underscored the extreme dangers posed to our country by the entry of foreign nationals who are not properly vetted,” Trump said in a video message from the Oval Office posted on X.