Trump moves to investigate the intelligence investigators

US President Donald Trump. Photo / AP

Donald Trump and his allies are attempting to turn the two-year Russia investigation saga into a political boost for the 2020 presidential election.

The Justice Department is looking into the investigation's origins to see if US intelligence overstepped the line, cheered on by the US President, who wants to "investigate the investigators". The Trump re-election campaign is fundraising off the report.

The emerging strategy suggests that far from drawing a line under the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Trump is preparing to use it as a rallying cry for his support base. Trump described Mueller's investigation a "big, fat, waste of time, energy and money". He tweeted: "It is now finally time to turn the tables and bring justice to some very sick and dangerous people who have committed very serious crimes, perhaps even spying or treason".

Mueller's report found there was no conspiracy between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin in the 2016 election. It also did not recommend an obstruction of justice charge against Trump. It refused to say no crime had been committed by the President but handed the decision to the Justice Department, which brought no charges. Those two outcomes have allowed Trump to declare "no collusion, no obstruction". The report paints a more complex picture, one where Trump repeatedly attempted to thwart the investigation and both lie or make subordinates lie..

The President's allies are framing the probe as a deep state ploy to thwart Trump. "Sorry haters: NO COLLUSION & EXONERATION AGAIN! How many times do I have to be exonerated before they stop? WHAT A JOKE!" read one line in a fundraising email, sent in Trump's name.