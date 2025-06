Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Federal Reserve Board Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has again attracted Donald Trump's fury by not lowering interest rates. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday - publicly mulling whether to fire the official and appoint himself to the central bank.

The Republican leader, who regularly berates Powell over the bank’s decisions not to lower interest rates, took to Truth Social to smear the banker as a “numbskull”, “moron” and “obvious Trump Hater”.

“I fully understand that my strong criticism of him makes it more difficult for him to do what he should be doing, lowering Rates, but I’ve tried it all different ways,” said Trump, who appointed Powell during his first term.

“I’ve been nice, I’ve been neutral, and I’ve been nasty, and nice and neutral didn’t work!”

Powell’s term does not conclude until next year. He has said his dismissal would be unlawful, and that he has no intention of stepping down voluntarily if Trump asks.