Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump calls Fed’s Powell ‘moron’, considers appointing himself to central bank

AFP
2 mins to read

Federal Reserve Board Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has again attracted Donald Trump's fury by not lowering interest rates. Photo / Getty Images

Federal Reserve Board Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell has again attracted Donald Trump's fury by not lowering interest rates. Photo / Getty Images

US President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday - publicly mulling whether to fire the official and appoint himself to the central bank.

The Republican leader, who regularly berates Powell over the bank’s decisions not to lower interest rates, took to Truth Social

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World