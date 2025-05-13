Florida-based Hut 8 Corp. launched American Bitcoin earlier this year in partnership with Eric Trump.

The stated goal of the business was to build the world’s largest “pure play” bitcoin mining operation with a strategic reserve for cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin mining involves using computing power to solve complex mathematical problems.

“Taking American Bitcoin public is a critical step toward scaling the business at the pace and magnitude we envision,” Hut 8 chief executive Asher Genoot said in the release.

The merger could be completed by October, according to the company.

The Trump family’s business ventures involving cryptocurrency have raised questions regarding conflicts of interest for the President.

US crypto investors were major supporters of Trump’s presidential campaign, contributing millions of dollars towards his victory in hopes of ending the deep scepticism towards digital currencies held by the administration of his predecessor, Democrat Joe Biden.

Donald Trump now has significant financial ties to the sector, partnering with exchange platform World Liberty Financial and launching a “Trump” memecoin in January.

Donald Trump will host the biggest holders of the eponymous meme coin for a dinner, the company overseeing the currency said in late April, sending its price surging.

First Lady Melania Trump also launched a memecoin of her own, $MELANIA.

And President Trump has signed an executive order establishing a “Strategic Bitcoin Reserve” as well as appointed a crypto advocate to head the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Once hostile to the crypto industry, the President has taken significant steps to clear regulatory hurdles.

Progress of crypto legislation backed by Trump has struggled in Congress though, with Democratic legislators expressing concerns about his business interests in the area.

- Agence France-Presse