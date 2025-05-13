- American Bitcoin, backed by Donald Trump’s sons, plans to go public via a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining Inc.
A bitcoin mining start-up backed by US President Donald Trump’s two eldest sons announced plans this week to go public on the New York Stock Exchange via a merger.
American Bitcoin made a deal to be acquired by publicly traded Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. in a stock-for-stock merger transaction.
The combined company will operate as American Bitcoin, trading under the symbol “ABTC” and led by American Bitcoin’s management team, according to a release.
“Our vision for American Bitcoin is to create the most investable bitcoin accumulation platform in the market,” said co-founder and chief strategy officer Eric Trump, son of the US President.