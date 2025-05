Demonstrators gather to protest against the deportation of immigrants to El Salvador outside the Permanent Mission of El Salvador to the United Nations on April 24, 2025 in New York City. Photo / Getty Images / Michael M. Santiago

The Trump administration will pay US$1000 ($1677) and provide travel for undocumented migrants who ‘self-deport’.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said self-deportation is the safest and most cost-effective option.

The programme aims to reduce deportation costs by 70% using the CBP Home App.

The Trump administration today said it will pay for the travel and give US$1000 ($1677) to undocumented migrants who “self-deport” back to their home country.

US President Donald Trump said some of the undocumented migrants who take advantage of the self-deportation scheme will be given a path to legally return to the United States.

“We’re going to pay each one a certain amount of money, and we’re going to get them a beautiful flight back to where they came from,” Trump told reporters during an event at the White House.

“We’re going to work with them so that maybe someday, with a little work, they can come back in if they’re good people, if they’re the kind of people that we want in our [country],” he said. “It will give them a path to coming back into the country.”