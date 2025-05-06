- The Trump administration will pay US$1000 ($1677) and provide travel for undocumented migrants who ‘self-deport’.
- Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said self-deportation is the safest and most cost-effective option.
- The programme aims to reduce deportation costs by 70% using the CBP Home App.
The Trump administration today said it will pay for the travel and give US$1000 ($1677) to undocumented migrants who “self-deport” back to their home country.
US President Donald Trump said some of the undocumented migrants who take advantage of the self-deportation scheme will be given a path to legally return to the United States.
“We’re going to pay each one a certain amount of money, and we’re going to get them a beautiful flight back to where they came from,” Trump told reporters during an event at the White House.
“We’re going to work with them so that maybe someday, with a little work, they can come back in if they’re good people, if they’re the kind of people that we want in our [country],” he said. “It will give them a path to coming back into the country.”