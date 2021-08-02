Tragedy as 4-year-old boy found dead in toy box hours after grandmother reported him missing

Kache Wallis' death was ruled as accidental suffocation. Photo / Hurricane City Police Department

A 4-year-old boy has been found dead in his toy box just hours after his grandmother reported him missing.

Kache Wallis' family raised the alarm when the Utah pre-schooler went missing on July 25 after his grandmother couldn't find him in his room or anywhere in the house.

His grandmother had tucked him in to bed the night before, but woke up to see he had vanished.

Utah police arrived to search for Kache but he couldn't be found.

After an extensive community effort to search for the 4-year-old, officers decided to search his home again.

During that check, his body was located inside a small toy chest in his bedroom.

The Utah Medical Examiner's Office investigated the incident and ruled the cause of death was due to "positional asphyxiation".

The 4-year-old's body was found in a small toy chest. Photo / GoFundMe

It's unclear how the boy got stuck in the chest.

Family members were interviewed and further investigation was conducted, leading police to believe the death was accidental.

"Our sincerest condolences are sent to Kache and his family," police said in a statement.

Loved ones wrote on a GoFundMe page that the boy "was the glue that held it all together for us".

"Kache had a smile that was infectious and loved everyone, everywhere he went, and they loved him too!" the page said.