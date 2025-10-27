The MSC Splendida pulled 19 people to safety on its way to Barcelona. Photo / Getty Images

A group of migrants who were trying to reach Spain in a small boat have been rescued in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea by a cruise ship.

Nineteen people were pulled from the waters near Cabrera, in the Balearic Islands, on to the MSC Splendida.

Footage of the rescue, filmed by a passenger, was shared on MSC Friends, a Facebook page.

The clip begins with an image of a small boat packed with passengers, many of them wearing lifebelts, appearing to approach the vessel.

The video then cuts to show a group of people in the sea attempting to grab on to a ladder lowered from the side of the ship. Some of the migrants can be seen being knocked back by large waves as they try to climb on board.