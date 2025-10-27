Advertisement
Tourists’ cruise ship rescues migrants at sea

Kieran Kelly
Daily Telegraph UK·
2 mins to read

The MSC Splendida pulled 19 people to safety on its way to Barcelona. Photo / Getty Images

A group of migrants who were trying to reach Spain in a small boat have been rescued in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea by a cruise ship.

Nineteen people were pulled from the waters near Cabrera, in the Balearic Islands, on to the MSC Splendida.

Footage of the rescue,

