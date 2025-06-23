An appeals court condemned Landor’s “egregious” treatment but ruled that he is not eligible to sue individual prison officials for damages.
Louisiana Attorney General Elizabeth Murrill, in a brief submitted to the Supreme Court, acknowledged that the treatment of Landor by prison guards was “antithetical to religious freedom”.
“The State has amended its prison grooming policy to ensure that nothing like Petitioner’s alleged experience can occur,” Murrill said.
But federal law does not permit “money damages against a state official sued in his individual capacity”, she added.
The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case during its next term, which begins in October.
Rastafarians let their hair grow, typically in dreadlocks, as part of their beliefs in the religion which originated in Jamaica and was popularised by the late reggae singer Bob Marley.
-Agence France-Presse