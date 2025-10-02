Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Home / World

Tony Blair, tapped by Trump for Gaza plan, brings peace expertise and baggage

Mark Landler
New York Times·
7 mins to read

Tony Blair, the former British prime minister, has been focused for months on a post-conflict plan for Gaza. Photo / Andrew Testa, The New York Times

Tony Blair, the former British prime minister, has been focused for months on a post-conflict plan for Gaza. Photo / Andrew Testa, The New York Times

After helping negotiate peace in Northern Ireland, the former prime minister’s reputation was tarnished by his role in the US-led invasion of Iraq. Is he stepping into another diplomatic quagmire?

When Tony Blair published a how-to book for newly elected leaders last year, one of his tips was to tend

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save