Donald Trump gives Hamas ‘3 or 4 days’ on Gaza deal

Jay Deshmukh with AFP team in the Gaza Strip
President Donald Trump said Monday that he had Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's backing for a wide-ranging Gaza peace plan that would bring an immediate ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump has given Hamas an ultimatum of “three or four days” to accept his plan to end the war in Gaza “for their own good” or face severe consequences.

Trump’s plan, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages by

