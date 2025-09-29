Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Trump’s Gaza plan wins Netanyahu’s backing, but hinges on Hamas

Danny Kemp with AFP team in the Gaza Strip
AFP·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive for a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Gaza residents would not be forcibly displaced and President Donald Trump would head a transitional body under a peace plan. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrive for a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC. Gaza residents would not be forcibly displaced and President Donald Trump would head a transitional body under a peace plan. Photo / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, AFP

United States President Donald Trump secured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s backing for a wide-ranging Gaza peace plan today, as the two leaders warned that Israel would “finish the job” against Hamas if the Palestinian militant group rejects the deal.

Hamas had yet to give its judgment on the proposal that

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save