Trump said that Israel would have his “full backing” to do so if Hamas did not accept the deal.

But he insisted peace in the Middle East was “beyond very close” and described the announcement of the plan as a “potentially one of the great days ever in civilisation”.

In a sign of the uncertainty, however, the normally talkative Trump said the two leaders would not take questions from reporters as talks with key parties were ongoing.

Mixed reactions

Trump’s plan sparked mixed reactions in a region scarred by nearly two years of devastating war.

A senior Hamas official told AFP that the group would “respond once we receive it”. Qatari and Egyptian mediators later shared Trump’s proposal with Hamas, another official briefed on the talks said.

In devastated Gaza, residents expressed scepticism that Trump’s plan could end the war.

“We as a people will not accept this farce,” Abu Mazen Nassar, 52, one of 1.9 million Gazans displaced by the war, told AFP.

Eight Arab and Muslim nations hailed Trump’s “sincere efforts”. Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan held talks with Trump last week.

The Palestinian Authority, which is based in the West Bank but would be set for a role in a post-war Gaza government, also welcomed Trump’s “sincere and determined efforts”.

However, the deal is full of pitfalls for both Hamas and Israel, and the details could be battled over for weeks or months.

For Hamas, it demands the militants fully disarm and be excluded from future roles in the government, although those who agree to “peaceful co-existence” would be granted amnesty.

Netanyahu could also face trouble selling the deal to far-right members of his Cabinet.

Netanyahu stressed to reporters that Israeli forces would retain responsibility for Gaza security “for the foreseeable future” and cast doubt on the Palestinian Authority’s role.

Trump’s plan leaves hope for Palestinian statehood - something he said Netanyahu had strongly objected to during the meeting.

‘Deep regret’

While Trump hailed Netanyahu as a “warrior”, he showed increasing signs of frustration before the Israeli PM’s fourth White House visit this year.

Trump was infuriated by Israel’s recent strike on Hamas members in key US ally Qatar and he warned Netanyahu last week against annexing the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

During their meeting, Trump arranged for Netanyahu to call Qatar’s Prime Minister from the Oval Office to express “deep regret” for the strike and promise not to do so again, the White House said.

Other key points in Trump’s plan include deployment of a “temporary international stabilisation force” - and the creation of the transitional authority headed by himself and including former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

Blair, still a controversial figure in much of the Middle East for his role in the 2003 Iraq war, hailed the “bold and intelligent” plan.

The Gaza war was triggered by Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attack on Israel that killed 1219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally from Israeli official figures.

Israel’s offensive has reduced much of Gaza to rubble and killed 66,055 Palestinians, also mostly civilians, according to Health Ministry figures in the Hamas-run territory that the United Nations considers reliable.

Key points of the White House plan

War ends and hostages released

Israel will immediately suspend military operations once the two sides agree, and Hamas then will have 72 hours to return all October 7 hostages including the remains of those who are dead.

Israel in turn will free 250 Palestinian prisoners serving life sentences, 1700 Gaza residents detained in the war, and the remains of 15 Palestinians for the remains of each dead hostage.

Israel will eventually withdraw from Gaza in phases.

Trump to head transition body

US President Donald Trump will become chair of a transitional “Board of Peace” in Gaza that will include former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.

The board will consider “exciting development ideas” and turn the war-ravaged territory into a special economic zone with preferential tariff rates.

Trump has previously spoken of developing property in the Mediterranean territory, where virtually the entire population of two million has been displaced by war that has reduced most buildings to rubble.

No forced displacement

Contrary to calls by right-wing Israeli government ministers, Palestinians would not be forced to leave Gaza and Israel will not annex the territory.

Instead, the plan says that the transitional body will “encourage people to stay and offer them the opportunity to build a better Gaza”.

No role for Hamas but conditional amnesty

Hamas, which took control of Gaza in 2007, will play no role in future governance.

However, Hamas members will be granted amnesty if they commit to “peaceful coexistence” and decommission their weapons. Hamas members will also be allowed safe passage to leave Gaza.

International stabilisation force

The plan calls for an “international stabilisation force” to deploy immediately in Gaza, with support from Arab states.

The force will train Palestinian police in Gaza and work to ensure security with Israel and neighbouring Egypt.

Indonesia has previously voiced willingness to contribute troops.

Unclear future for Palestinian Authority, state

The plan does not rule out a Palestinian state, despite Netanyahu’s longtime vows to fight one, including after recent recognition of a State of Palestine by France, Britain, and other powers.

“The conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognise as the aspiration of the Palestinian people,” the plan says.

The plan also suggests allowing a role for the Palestinian Authority once it has “completed its reform programme” and points to a French-backed initiative to strengthen the Ramallah-based body, which opposes Hamas.

Netanyahu in remarks alongside Trump said he saw “no role whatsoever” for the Palestinian Authority without it “undergoing a radical and genuine transformation”.

-Agence France-Presse