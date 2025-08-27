Tommy Robinson will not be charged over an alleged assault at London St Pancras station. Photo / Getty Images
Tommy Robinson will not be charged over an alleged assault at London St Pancras station, British Transport Police (BTP) has said.
The far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested last month after an incident in which a man was allegedly assaulted.
But in a statement this week,BTP said the Crown Prosecution Service had decided not to charge Robinson because the alleged victim did not wish to make a statement.
A BTP spokesman said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station on July 28, detectives from BTP quickly launched a full and thorough investigation, which involved a 42-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of GBH [grievous bodily harm] at Luton Airport on August 4.
“Officers worked at pace to gather evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements. However, the victim did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation.
“We presented the prosecution file to the Crown Prosecution Service, who are responsible for considering the evidence available and deciding whether it meets the legal threshold to charge someone with an offence.
“Following a review of the available evidence, the CPS concluded that there was not a realistic prospect of conviction and therefore there would be no criminal charges in this case.”
Robinson said on X that he had been defending himself, and questioned why he had been arrested.