Tommy Robinson will not be charged over St Pancras ‘assault’

Tommy Robinson will not be charged over an alleged assault at London St Pancras station. Photo / Getty Images

Tommy Robinson will not be charged over an alleged assault at London St Pancras station, British Transport Police (BTP) has said.

The far-right activist, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was arrested last month after an incident in which a man was allegedly assaulted.

But in a statement this week, BTP said the Crown Prosecution Service had decided not to charge Robinson because the alleged victim did not wish to make a statement.

A BTP spokesman said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station on July 28, detectives from BTP quickly launched a full and thorough investigation, which involved a 42-year-old man being arrested on suspicion of GBH [grievous bodily harm] at Luton Airport on August 4.

“Officers worked at pace to gather evidence, including CCTV footage and witness statements. However, the victim did not wish to provide a statement to the investigation.