Tommy Robinson was wanted for questioning immediately after the alleged assault, but flew out shortly thereafter to Tenerife. He has now been arrested. Photo / Getty Images

British political activist Tommy Robinson has been arrested in connection with an alleged assault at St Pancras station last week.

The 42-year-old, far-right activist was arrested at Luton airport after landing on a flight from Faro in Portugal.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Officers from BTP have arrested a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire in connection to an assault at St Pancras station on July 28.

“The arrest took place at Luton airport shortly after 6.30pm, following a notification that the man had boarded an incoming flight from Faro.

“The man had been wanted for questioning after leaving the country to Tenerife in the early hours of August 29 following the incident at St Pancras.