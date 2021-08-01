Tokyo Olympics 2020: Six banished from Olympic village

Bronze for Dame Val: Adams wins fourth Olympic medal. Video / Sky Sport

Tokyo Olympics organisers say they have banished six people, including two silver medallists from the country of Georgia, for breaking rules designed to protect against Covid-19 cases.

Toshiro Muto, the games chief executive, says it was a "clear and serious violation" of the so-called playbooks of health and safety rules for two Georgian judokas to go sightseeing.

Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili were seen near Tokyo Tower on Tuesday, after their events were finished.

Flags and banners hang from the France and Italy team apartments in the Olympic athletes' village. Photo / AP

Muto says the Georgian embassy in Tokyo has apologised for the incident.

The other four were accredited contractors from Britain and the United States arrested for allegedly using cocaine before the Olympics opened.

Muto says there have been eight cases of games credentials being temporarily suspended.

In four cases, organisers collected a "signed pledge" from people suspected of breaking rules. Ten strict warnings were issued, Muto says.