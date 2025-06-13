Israel carried out a series of attacks in Syria, Lebanon and Iraq to prevent Iran from equipping its allies with sophisticated weapons. Israel accused Iran of trying to establish an arms supply line through Iraq and northern Syria into Lebanon, where Iran had long backed the militant group Hezbollah.
In April, an Iranian military vessel stationed in the Red Sea was damaged by an apparent Israeli mine attack. Such operations continued through the year.
2022
Assassination of an Iranian officer
In May, two assassins on motorcycles shot and killed Colonel Sayad Khodayee, an officer in Iran’s Revolutionary Guard.
Israeli officials said he helped command a covert operations unit that conducted assassinations and abductions. Israel confirmed its role in the killing to the United States.
Two scientists die
Ayoub Entezari, an aeronautical engineer at a military research facility, and Kamran Aghamolaei, a geologist, died in May after developing symptoms of food poisoning. Iran said Israel poisoned them, but Israel declined to comment.
In solidarity with Hamas, other Iranian-backed militias in the region, including Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen, also attacked Israel.
Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, denied that Iran had any role in the October 7 attacks. But Hamas leaders spoke broadly about receiving support from regional allies, and documents show the group discussed its plans with Iran.
Iran in October fired about 180 ballistic missiles at Israel, in retaliation for Israel’s assassinations of Nasrallah, Haniyeh and an Iranian commander. Most were intercepted.
Israel targets Iran’s air defences
Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late October that destroyed air-defence systems intended to protect critical infrastructure.
The airstrikes in April and October took out air-defence systems that Iran purchased from Russia, Iranian and Israeli officials said, including one in central Iran that is critical to the country’s nuclear programme.
2025
Netanyahu proposed to US President Donald Trump a plan to strike Iranian nuclear sites, which Trump Administration members debated for months. In April, Trump decided to pursue diplomacy instead.
Recently, Iran rejected the Administration’s demand to stop all uranium enrichment, but talks about its nuclear programme are set to continue.
Earlier today Trump said there was a risk that Israel could strike Iran, torpedoing the talks. “I think it would blow it,” he said. “Might help it actually, but it could also blow it.”
Written by: Ephrat Livni, Cassandra Vinograd and Eve Sampson
Photographs by: Arash Khamooshi, Doug Mills and Avishag Shaar-Yashuv