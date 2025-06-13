Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Timeline: The long-simmering Israel-Iran conflict now boils

By Ephrat Livni, Cassandra Vinograd and Eve Sampson
New York Times·
5 mins to read

Many experts say Israel would struggle to destroy Iran’s main nuclear facilities without American military support. Photo / Arash Khamooshi, The New York Times

Many experts say Israel would struggle to destroy Iran’s main nuclear facilities without American military support. Photo / Arash Khamooshi, The New York Times

The conflict between Iran and Israel has escalated yet again.

Today, explosions rocked Tehran as Israel carried out a major attack on the country’s nuclear programme, Israeli officials said.

The strikes raised fears the long-simmering conflict between the two countries could escalate into a war involving the most powerful militaries

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World