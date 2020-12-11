Time Person of the Year 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

The new cover of Time magazine. Photo / Twitter: @TIME

Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as their Person of the Year for 2020.

Edward Felsenthal, Time's editor in chief, noted that Biden was elected "in the midst of an existential debate over what reality we inhabit" and yet "won a higher percentage of the popular vote than any challenger to a presidential incumbent since Franklin Roosevelt".

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

Felsenthal also noted that every elected president since WWII has at some point during their term been a Person of the Year, but it was the first time the magazine had included a vice president.

"In a year that saw an epic struggle for racial justice, and one of the most consequential elections in history, the Biden-Harris partnership sends a powerful message," Felsenthal wrote.

The challenge for the new administration, Felsenthal continues, will be to try to unite a nation that is more divided now than it has been in a century.

"The odds may be long. But it will be among the most critical chapters in the arduous quest for a more perfect union."