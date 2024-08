Tim Walz, Democratic party vice-president nominee. Photo / Getty Images

Tim Walz’s visibly emotional son leapt to his feet as his father gave a speech at the Democratic National Convention.

Walz, who formally accepted the Democratic party’s nomination for vice-president on Wednesday, was met with cries of “that’s my dad” from his 17-year-old son Gus as he delivered the address.

“Hope, Gus and Gwen, you are my entire world and I love you,” Walz said during the speech in Chicago.