Marissa Johnson, Makayla Lomax and Morgan Donahue have been charged after allegedly abusing special needs students at a primary school in the US.

Marissa Johnson, Makayla Lomax and Morgan Donahue have been charged after allegedly abusing special needs students at a primary school in the US.

Three primary school teachers have been arrested and accused of abusing special needs students, including feeding one with spicy food despite knowing they had digestive problems.

Makayla Lomax, 31, Marissa Johnson, 26, and Morgan Donahue, 21, are facing charges after police claim they neglected and abused special needs students they were responsible for.

Police said the three employees at Smyrna School District in Delaware, US, have a “pattern of troubling behaviour in a special needs elementary classroom” dating back to 2022.

It is alleged Lomax had abused children by throwing objects at students, slapping them, yelling at them, calling them names, spraying them with water, while Johnson and Donahue are alleged to have deliberately fed one student spicy food they cannot properly digest.

Police allege Johnson and Donahue on one occasion forced one special needs student with a digestive disorder to eat hot sauce and spicy Takis tortilla chips knowing it could cause harm in late 2022.