Four have been injured in a stabbing incident after a car crashed in Engadine, Sydney. Source / ABC News

An apparent conspiracy theorist has stabbed multiple people after a two-car crash on a major Sydney highway, witnessed by a rugby league team chairman.

Two cars collided about 9am in Engadine in southern Sydney on Sunday before the driver of one car allegedly began slashing at his passenger and good Samaritans who rushed to try and help the distressed woman.

Cronulla Sharks chairman Steve Mace said he came face-to-face with the knife-wielding man after the crash happened right in front of him on his way to his young son’s junior football game.

He ran to the passenger’s aid after hearing her screams but struggled to rip open the door to save her from the attack.

“I ... finally jammed it open and all of a sudden, I see him just slashing her,” he said in a video posted by the Daily Telegraph.