After multiple 000 calls, the first officers to arrive on the scene found a man with stab wounds. Photo / Getty Images

After multiple 000 calls, the first officers to arrive on the scene found a man with stab wounds. Photo / Getty Images

Four people - including a police officer - have been left injured after a suspected stabbing incident at Engadine in southern Sydney on Sunday morning.

A major police operation is under way and paramedics are treating multiple victims after emergency services raced to a two-vehicle crash at Old Bush Road and the Princes Highway.

After multiple 000 calls, the first officers to arrive on the scene found a man with stab wounds.

Police said he allegedly ran from the scene before he was tasered and taken into custody.

During the arrest, a male police officer suffered a serious laceration to his left wrist.