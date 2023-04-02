Voyager 2022 media awards
Three killed, three injured in shooting at Oklahoma City bar

AP
The shooting took place around 9pm at Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City. Photo / 123RF

The shooting took place around 9pm at Whiskey Barrel Saloon in Oklahoma City. Photo / 123RF

At least three people were killed and another three were injured during a shooting inside an Oklahoma City bar Saturday night, according to a report.

Police said one person was in a critical condition and two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, which occurred around 9pm at Whiskey Barrel Saloon near Newcastle Road and South Roff Avenue in southwest Oklahoma City, KOCO-TV reported.

The Oklahoma City Police Department tweeted that investigators were at the scene of a “significant incident” in the 4100 block of Newcastle Road.

Police did not have a suspect in custody as of Saturday, KOCO reported.

