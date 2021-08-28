Three charged over animal rights stunt at Perth Louis Vuitton store

Vegan activist Tash Peterson.

A woman who allegedly stormed a luxury boutique wearing just a G-string and smeared in "menstrual blood" to protest animal rights abuses has been charged.

Serial activist Tash Peterson posted video and images of the incident at the Louis Vuitton store in Perth on social media, writing that the protest symbolised "the bloodshed of the animal holocaust and the engrained [sic] anthropocentrism in our society".

Vegan activist Tash Peterson allegedly enters the Louis Vuitton store in Perth and tells shoppers "Unless you're vegan, you're an animal abuser." Photo / Supplied

"I am using my blood, my body, my voice and my human privilege to speak up for the non-human animals who are so oppressed they are not even considered to be victims," she wrote on Instagram.

The activist had previously received a A$1750 fine for running onto Optus Oval in Perth during a WAFL match in 2020. Photo / Supplied

On Saturday, WA Police said a 27-year-old woman from Bicton had been charged with disorderly behaviour in a public place, along with her two alleged accomplices, a 22-year-old man from Kewdale and a 27-year-old man from West Perth.

Police allege the incident unfolded at a fashion store last Saturday.

Will you be choosing violence or peace this Christmas and beyond?https://t.co/cbFjmEIf2u



Tash Peterson in Perth explains you in 2 minutes why to#BeVegan 🌱 and to #BeKind ✌️ pic.twitter.com/pm8NS044Dp — Marc Pieterse 🌱✌️✊ (@PieterseMarc) December 24, 2020

"It is alleged around 2pm, a female vegan protester who was partially clothed and covered in a dried red substance which she purported was her own blood, entered the store located at Raine Square," WA Police said in a statement.

"During this time the woman was in close proximity to adults and young children.

"It is further alleged two men accompanied the woman and filmed her protest, uploading the vision online."

The trio are set to face Perth Magistrates Court next month.