Singer Lizzo left in tears after 'fat-phobic and racist abuse'

In this screengrab, Lizzo performs during One World: Together At Home presented by Global Citizen on April, 18, 2020. Photo / Getty Images

Lizzo broke down in tears after she was subjected to "fat-phobic and racist" abuse.

The 33-year-old singer has hit back at trolls who have sent her "hurtful" remarks after the release of her new music video "Rumors", her tune with Cardi B, and she feels at times that "the world just don't love [her] back".

Speaking in an emotional Instagram Live, she said: "On the days I feel I should be the happiest ... I feel so down. Like, I hurt so hard.

"I'm not even going to say them, to give them power.

"People saying s*** about me that just doesn't even make sense," she continued.

"It's fat-phobic, and it's racist and it's hurtful. If you don't like my music, cool. If you don't like 'Rumors' the song, cool. But a lot of people don't like me because of the way I look ...

"Sometimes I feel like the world just don't love me back.

"It's like it doesn't matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you're still going to have people who have ... something mean to say about you," Lizzo said.

"And for the most part it doesn't hurt my feelings; I don't care.

"I just think when I'm working this hard, my tolerance gets lower. My patience is lower. I'm more sensitive and it gets to me."

Lizzo - whose real name is Melissa Jefferson - insisted she makes music for "everyone", and while she "strives for joy every single day", at times she feels "tired and insecure".

She said: "I think I'm just overwhelmed.

"I think I've been in shock ever since the song came out ... and I haven't really been able to sit and just congratulate myself. Like, I did it.

"I dropped a song, I said everything I wanted to say, I make music that I like, that's important to me, and I make music that I hope helps people. Period," the star continued.

"I'm not making music for white people. I'm not making music for anybody. I'm a black woman making music. I make black music, period. I'm not serving anyone by myself ... Everyone's invited.

"For the people that just always have something negative to say about me, that has nothing to do with music, or the content of my character, or me as an artist, and just has everything to do with my body or whatever trope you think I fall into ... suck my p**** from behind.

"Cause y'all mother******* gonna be the ones that's catching up.

"I strive for joy every single day ... but on the way to joy you get sadness, you get exhaustion, you get anger, you get annoyed, you get tired and insecure.

"On the road to joy there's all these pitstops, and right now I'm just over it. I'm over it."

However, the "Good as Hell" hitmaker has vowed to only focus on "positive comments" from now on.

She added: "I'm only going to focus on positive comments from here on out. I don't have time for your negativity, your internalised self-hatred that you project on to me with your racism and your fat phobia.

"I don't have time for it. Anyways, I'm going to continue to be me. I'm going to continue to be a bad b**** ... "

Cardi B shot to her pal's defence.

In a series of tweets, she wrote: "When you stand up for yourself they claim you're problematic & sensitive. When you don't they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.

"Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy.

The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f***. (sic)"