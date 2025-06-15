Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Threats, menacing rhetoric, and calls for more security are all increasing in American politics

By Lisa Lerer
New York Times·
6 mins to read

A shooter killed Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman and wounded state Senator John Hoffman on Sunday. Combination photo / Minnesota Senate photographer's office and Paul Battaglia, Minnesota State Legislature via AFP

A shooter killed Minnesota state Representative Melissa Hortman and wounded state Senator John Hoffman on Sunday. Combination photo / Minnesota Senate photographer's office and Paul Battaglia, Minnesota State Legislature via AFP

The statements of shock and condolences streamed in eerily one after another yesterday after the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband, and the attempted murder of another lawmaker and his wife.

“Horrible news,” said Representative Steve Scalise, who was shot at a baseball game in 2017.

“Paul

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World