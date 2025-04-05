In Washington DC, thousands of demonstrators – many travelling from across the US – gathered on the National Mall where dozens of speakers rallied in opposition to Trump.

“We have about 100 people who have come down by bus and van from New Hampshire to protest against this outrageous Administration [that] is causing us to lose our allies across the world, and causing devastation to people here at home,” said Diane Kolifrath, 64, a bike tour guide.

“They’re gutting our Government.”

The rallies even extended to some European capitals, where protesters voiced opposition to Trump and his aggressive trade policies.

“What’s happening in America is everyone’s problem,” Liz Chamberlin, a dual US-British citizen told AFP at a London rally.

“It’s economic lunacy ... He is going to push us into a global recession.”

And in Berlin, 70-year-old retiree Susanne Fest said Trump had created “a constitutional crisis”, adding, “the guy is a lunatic”.

Rallies, organised by groups like MoveOn and Women’s March, occurred in over 1000 US cities, including Huntington Beach in California. Photo / AFP

In the US, a loose coalition of left-leaning groups such as MoveOn and Women’s March organised “Hands Off” events in more than 1000 cities and in every congressional district, the groups said.

Trump has angered many Americans by moving aggressively to downsize the Government, unilaterally impose conservative values, and sharply pressure even friendly countries over borders and trade, causing stock markets to tank.

“We’re out here to stop the, honestly, fascism at this point. We’re stopping a leader from ... jailing his opponents, stopping him from jailing just random people, immigrants,” protester Dominic Santella told AFP at a rally in Boston.

Many Democrats are irate that their party, in the minority in both Houses of Congress, has seemed so helpless to resist Trump’s aggressive moves.

At the National Mall, just blocks from the White House, thousands heard from speakers including Representative Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who served as impeachment manager during Trump’s second impeachment.

“No moral person wants an economy-crashing dictator who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing,” he told the crowd.

Activist Graylan Hagler, 71, also addressed the protest, saying: “They’ve woken up a sleeping giant, and they haven’t seen nothing yet”.

“We will not sit down, we will not be quiet, and we will not go away.”

White House has dismissed the protests

The demonstrations on Saturday local time were largely peaceful. An upbeat atmosphere prevailed on a mild day in the capital, Washington, with protesters ranging from the elderly to young couples with infants in strollers.

Protesters braved rain and gloomy conditions in New York to voice their anger.

A Women’s March protest shortly after Trump’s first election in 2016 drew an estimated half a million people to Washington. Organisers for the latest Washington rally had predicted a turnout of 20,000. The number appeared considerably larger.

As Trump continues to upend Washington, his approval rating has fallen to its lowest since taking office, according to recent polling.

But despite global push-back to his sweeping tariffs, and bubbling resentment from many Americans, the White House has dismissed the protests.

The Republican President, still popular with his base, has shown no sign of relenting.

“My policies will never change,” Trump said earlier this week.

- Agence France-Presse