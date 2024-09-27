Home / World

They’ve got a plan to fight global warming. It could alter the oceans

By Brad Plumer & Raymond Zhong
New York Times·
12 mins to read

In a quiet patch of forest in Nova Scotia, a company is building a machine designed to help slow global warming by transforming Earth’s rivers and oceans into giant sponges that absorb carbon dioxide from the air.

When switched on later this year, the machine will grind up limestone inside a tall green silo and release the powder into the nearby West River Pictou, creating a chalky plume that should dissolve within minutes.

The effect could be potent, scientists say.

