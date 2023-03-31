Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Their boat hit a whale and sank. The internet saved their lives

New York Times
By Mike Ives
7 mins to read
The Raindancer’s hull was reinforced to withstand an impact, its owner said, but the whale’s impact caused cracks that sent water into the sailboat in a matter of seconds. Photo / Tommy Joyce via The New York Times

The Raindancer’s hull was reinforced to withstand an impact, its owner said, but the whale’s impact caused cracks that sent water into the sailboat in a matter of seconds. Photo / Tommy Joyce via The New York Times

After the collision in the Pacific Ocean this month, Rick Rodriguez and three other sailors were rescued by a fellow boater, with an assist from a satellite internet signal.

When Rick Rodriguez’s sailboat collided with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World

World Press Photo 2023 regional award winners

World Press Photo 2023 regional award winners

For the first time in the nearly 70 years of the World Press Photo Awards, regional winners have been announced to better recognise the efforts and achievements of photographers around the world