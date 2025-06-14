Home / World

The quiet unravelling of the man who almost killed Trump

By Steve Eder and Tawnell D. Hobbs
New York Times·
15 mins to read

In 2022, Thomas Crooks was a soft-spoken community college student who made speeches like this one for class. Less than two years later, he mounted a roof and fired eight bullets toward Donald Trump.

Thomas Crooks was acting strangely. Sometimes he danced around his bedroom late into the night. Other times, he talked to himself with his hands waving around.

These unusual behaviours intensified last summer, after he graduated with high honours from a community college. He also

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World