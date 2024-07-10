Home / World
‘The moment I learnt my grandfather killed a million people at Auschwitz’

The Times
By Hadley Freeman

Hadley Freeman meets the grandson of commandant Rudolf Höss, whose story is told in the Oscar-winning film The Zone of Interest.

Kai Höss was 14 when he learnt that his grandfather, as he puts it,

