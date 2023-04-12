Voyager 2022 media awards
The dark life of rapist cop David Carrick — by those who knew him best

23 minutes to read
The Times
By David Collins

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

He was a popular boy from Salisbury who grew up to be a police officer — and a serial rapist. Here, we speak to his mother, friends,

