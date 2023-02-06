Voyager 2022 media awards
World

Rape, false imprisonment and threats: A London police officer’s crimes laid bare

New York Times
By Megan Specia
5 mins to read
David Carrick's case in the latest and among the most damaging to cast a spotlight on abuse perpetrated by some members of the Metropolitan Police. Photo / AP

A sentencing hearing for David Carrick, who pleaded guilty to 49 counts of sexual assault and rape involving at least a dozen women over 17 years, revealed new details of his shocking abuse.

