Texas tornados, lightning strike in Arlington, Dallas

Lightning lit up the cloud formation in Denton, Texas. Photo / Twitter

A line of thunderstorms has moved across the state of Texas in America with reports of tornados and lightning lighting up the sky through the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Tornado sirens were set off in Arlington and Dallas after warnings were issued. Several Twitter users reported tornados in their area, but meteorologists could not confirm whether they touched down.

However the lightning display in what is known as shelf cloud was impressive, lighting up the sky.

Blaring sirens and “Power Flashes” in downtown Dallas as a #tornado warned storm pushed through the city moments ago. 🌪⚠️



These flashes typically indicate severed/damaged power lines.



Video sent in by: Michael Ian#txwx #texas #stormhour #storm pic.twitter.com/MNWVqOTFDa — Nash from Nashville (@NashWX) November 25, 2020

While this could be a wall cloud/funnel, my gut is leaning more in the direction of shelf cloud given the shape, a few more linear features visible in higher contrast to the right, and evidence of precipitation left. https://t.co/kMrUWUaL4z — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) November 25, 2020

There were also localised reports of damage and debris.

In Arlington, Texas, firefighters and police were called out to several reports of collapsed buildings. They were assessing the structures and triaging any possible patients, they said.

Two cars were crushed in the drive-thru of a Burger Box restaurant as the canopy collapsed.

The three people inside the cars were not seriously hurt, NBC reported.