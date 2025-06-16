A police officer has died in a shooting incident in Tasmania’s north. Image / Google Maps

A police officer has died in a shooting incident in Tasmania’s north. Image / Google Maps

A police officer has been shot dead at a regional property in Tasmania’s north.

Tasmania Police said two officers attended the rural property on Allison Road in North Motton near Ulverstone about 11am on Monday “in relation to routine duties”.

“A member of the public allegedly shot a police officer as the officer approached the house,” a Tasmania Police statement said.

“Another police officer consequently discharged their firearm towards the alleged offender, who then surrendered to police.

“The police officer was critically injured and died at the scene. The alleged offender was not seriously injured.”