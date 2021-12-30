Tasmania bouncy castle tragedy: Heartbreaking tribute to young victim Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones

Five children have died and several others are injured after a horrific bouncy castle accident at a school in Tasmania. Video / Sky News

Five children have died and several others are injured after a horrific bouncy castle accident at a school in Tasmania. Video / Sky News

Family and friends of Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones have described the 12-year-old as a "little mum" to the rest of her classmates.

Family and friends of 12-year-old Jalailah shared their tributes at the young girl's funeral on Thursday.

The year 6 student, who was among those tragically killed in a jumping castle accident in Tasmania earlier this month, was remembered as a "little mum" to the rest of her classmates.

"The love and protection you showed for your family, especially your little brother, was beyond words," teacher Ms Bruce said.

"Your classmates couldn't help but want to be around you."

Her mother Rhianna Goodson said her daughter was "joined at the hip" to her younger brother and would often "sing and create dances with her siblings".

Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones was described as a 'little mum' to the rest of her classmates. Photo / Supplied

Her grandparents described her as "one of God's angels and a perfect star".

Fellow students Jye Max Sheehan and Peter Anthony Dodt were farewelled at services in the last week.

Peter was remembered as a "kind caring little soul" and "a firecracker of a kid", and Jye was remembered for his mischievous smile and enthusiasm for life.

An online fundraiser has attracted over $1.4 million in donations for families of the victims, as the federal government commits $800,000 to counselling and support for the heartbroken Devonport region.

Zoe Smith, who describes herself as "a local girl who grew up in Devonport", said she started the GoFundMe despite not knowing any of the children killed or injured.

Police said a "significant local wind event" contributed to a jumping castle flying more than 10 metres in the air as students from Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport gathered to celebrate the end of the school year.

Smith said she set up her fundraiser because she was "moved by the tragedy" and, like many other Australians, wanted to so something "to support the families throughout Christmas".

Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones was remembered at a funeral in Devonport on Thursday afternoon. Photo / Supplied

"All funds will go to the families of the children who were tragically killed and injured to not only support them but provide them with much needed gifts in this time of such sadness," she said. "All the funds will be donated to the school and the Parents and Friends committee to be distributed to the families affected!

"Any donation is much appreciated and hopefully we as the incredible community of Devonport can rally to support such deserving and hurting people."