Tasmania bouncy castle survivor Beau Medcraft 'bruised, broken'

Five children have died and several others are injured after a horrific bouncy castle accident at a school in Tasmania. Video / Sky News

A father of one of the survivors of the tragic Devonport jumping castle tragedy says his son is "so lucky" to be alive.

Hillcrest Primary School student Beau Medcraft, 12, was one of the nine children who were seriously injured after a freak gust of wind lifted a jumping castle 10m into the air.

On social media, Beau's father, John Medcraft said his family couldn't believe they were "so unbelievably lucky".

Beau Medcraft visited the makeshift memorial, laying down three gaming controllers and a teddy bear. Photo / Jason Edwards

"We are so, so deeply sorry for all the other parents, their families and their friends," he wrote.

"From me Tammy and Beau our hearts break. We are somehow so blessed to be somehow so unbelievably lucky but our hearts break for you all."

In another post on social media, Medcraft shared his son's ongoing recovery.

"My boy Beau was and is so lucky, he was on the jumping castle and thrown off from the height they say it was but he doesn't feel so lucky (sic)," he wrote.

"He's bruised, busted and broken but he's still with us. He's more thinking of his mates he's lost … he's a tough kid."

Beau is currently recovering at home and was seen on Sunday with his left arm in a cast and his right arm in a sling. The student was seen visiting the memorial at his school, leaving four video game controllers as a tribute to his fallen classmates.

Since the incident, members of the Devonport community have come together to support the families involved in the tragic incident. A post in a local Facebook group offered close and extended families members affected by the accident free accommodation over the Christmas and New Year period.

A post shared by Medcraft's partner, Tammy Webb expressed gratitude to Devonport locals for collating boxes of groceries, thanking the community from the "bottom of our hearts".

Beau's family thanked the Devonport community for their support. Photo / Facebook

"We did not expect any of this and it's hard to accept all this love and generosity. Words truly cannot express what we are feeling," she wrote.

On Sunday afternoon, it was announced that a sixth death was linked to the tragic accident. After sustaining critical injuries, 11-year-old Chace Harrison passed away at Royal Hobart Hospital, Tasmanian Police confirmed.

"His name is Chace Harrison. Our thoughts continue to be with his family, and the families and loved ones of all the children involved, during what is an incomprehensibly difficult time," said Police Commissioner Darren Hine.

"Nine children were seriously injured in Thursday's incident. Devastatingly six children have now passed away."

Two other students are also recovering in hospital after sustaining serious injuries in the fall.

Later that day, it was revealed the mother of one of the deceased victims, Peter Dodt, was unable to see her son for almost a year due to Covid-19 border closures.

Miranda McLaughlin had finally been able to fly to Tasmania from her home in South Australia just five days before the 12-year-old's death.

"Peter was full of life, always making people smile with his antics. His heart was bigger than the world," she told the Daily Mail on Sunday.

"Words cannot explain what a beautiful soul he was or the loss we feel without him, forever in our hearts."