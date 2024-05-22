Sven Lindemann, right, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to the murder of Monique Lezsak, left, at her Melbourne home on May 30, 2023, hours after she broke up with him. Photo / via Instagram

22 May, 2024 01:27 AM 2 mins to read

WARNING: This story contains graphic and sensitive content.

A bodybuilder who used six knives to stab his partner to death in a frenzied attack has imprisoned for up to 31 years.

Sven Lindemann, 52, pleaded guilty in the Supreme Court to the murder of Monique Lezsak at her Melbourne home on May 30, 2023, hours after she broke up with him.

Lezsak’s daughter, known in court under the pseudonym Lily, heard yelling from a bedroom ensuite and ran to see her mother being attacked by Lindemann.

He stabbed his former partner, strangled her and dragged her through the house.

Lily tried to stop Lindemann, kicking him and twice pulling the knife out of his hands, but he kept grabbing more weapons.

He used six knives in total, breaking two of them, as he inflicted the fatal stab wounds to Lezsak’s head, neck and chest.

Lily also suffered five wounds during the attack.

Monique Lezsak was murdered in her Melbourne home last year. Photo / via Instagram

In sentencing Lindemann on Wednesday, Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth said Lindemann had killed his partner in a “violent and frenzied” fashion.

“You were motivated by jealousy, rage and a sense of entitlement,” the justice said.

Justice Hollingworth said Lindemann was lucky he didn’t injure Lily more seriously, noting the young girl was incredibly brave.

Lindemann has been jailed for 31 years. Photo / via Instagram

The judge found Lindemann had no genuine remorse for his actions and he continued to blame Lezsak.

She jailed him for 31 years but he will be eligible for parole after 25 years.

Lindemann remained emotionless as his sentence was handed down and he was led out of the courtroom.

Some of Lezsak’s supporters smiled and hugged.



