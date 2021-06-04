Taiwan port accident: Cargo ship hits container crane, crashing it to ground

One person was injured and another two trapped when a container ship collided with a dockside gantry crane at Kaohsiung port, Taiwan, causing the crane to collapse. Video / TaiwanNews

A large cargo ship hit a tall overhead crane in a Taiwanese port on Thursday, sending it smashing into another crane and then into a pile of shipping containers.

One worker at the port was sent to a hospital for a cut on his arm.

Port workers view the scene. A large cargo ship has hit a tall overhead crane in a Taiwanese port, sending it smashing into another crane and then into a pile of shipping containers. Photo / AP

The 86,000-ton vessel, which belongs to Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., a Hong Kong shipping company, was preparing to dock at a port in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan when it hit the crane, the port management company said.

A massive container gantry crane toppled in the port of Khaohsiung, Taiwan. The crane fell over after a cargo ship knocked into it sending it crashing to the ground in the port. Photo / AP

The site of the accident has been sealed off, the state-run Taiwan International Ports Corp Ltd said in a statement.

The crane fell slowly at first, and then quickly, hitting a neighboring crane and then a stack of shipping containers which tumbled to the ground.

Workers ran quickly from the area in videos widely circulated on social media.