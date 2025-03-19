Advertisement
Taiwan: Pitbull leaps from car window and attacks motorcycle rider

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Footage shows the moment a pit bull leaps from a car window and attacks a motorcycle rider in Taiwan. Video / Video Elephant
  • A pitbull leaped from a car and attacked a motorcycle rider in Taipei on March 17.
  • The rider was hospitalised with a knee laceration after the dog bit him.
  • The same dog reportedly attacked another rider in Wenshan District on March 6.

The dramatic moment a pitbull leaps from a car window and attacks a motorcycle rider in Taiwan has been captured on video.

The shocking footage shows how the aggressive dog transformed a traffic jam into a chaotic scene that forced onlookers to intervene to attempt to save the motorcyclist.

Vehicles were stopped on Wolong St in Da’an District, Taipei, on Monday, March 17, when the dog jumped out of the window of a ute and immediately attacked the motorcyclist, who hopped off his bike in an attempt to get away from the dog’s snapping jaws.

The victim ran away and dropped his bike, but the angry canine followed him until he was knocked down, and the dog began to bite his leg.

With a firm grip on the unfortunate rider, the dog yanked him along the roadway.

The dog’s owner exited the vehicle as another rider approached and tried to help, but the enraged pooch could not be stopped.

Eventually, the animal was pulled back into the car while the victim was left lying on the road, unable to stand.

He was reportedly sent to hospital with a laceration on his right knee.

The city’s Animal Protection Department has been notified.

The same pitbull attacked a motorcycle rider in Wenshan District on March 6.

