The UN study estimated nine out of 10 Syrians now live in poverty, Photo / AFP

Syria would need more than 50 years to get back to its economic level before its devastating civil war at present growth rates, the United Nations said on Thursday.

“Fourteen years of conflict in Syria have undone nearly four decades of economic, social and human capital progress,” the UN Development Programme (UNDP) said.

“At current growth rates, Syria’s economy will not regain its pre-conflict GDP level before 2080,” it said, calling for massive investment in economic recovery after the fall of President Bashar al-Assad in December.

Much of Syria’s infrastructure was destroyed and the country faced heavy sanctions over Assad’s crackdown on opposition after civil war erupted in 2011.

The UN study – The Impact of the Conflict in Syria – estimated nine out of 10 Syrians now live in poverty, a quarter are jobless and the country’s gross domestic product “has shrunk to less than half of its value” in 2011.