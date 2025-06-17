Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Syrian doctor gets life sentence in Germany for slayings, torture under Assad

By Joshua Yang, Aaron Wiener
Washington Post·
4 mins to read

Syria is gradually trying to recover after the overthrow of dictator Bashar al-Assad last December. Photo / AFP

Syria is gradually trying to recover after the overthrow of dictator Bashar al-Assad last December. Photo / AFP

A German court sentenced a Syrian doctor to life in prison yesterday for crimes against humanity and war crimes, under a legal concept that allows countries to prosecute war crimes that occur outside their territory.

According to German prosecutors, Alaa Mousa, 40, abused and killed prisoners suspected to be enemies

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World