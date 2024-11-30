Islamic fighters and their Turkish-backed allies took control of five districts of Syria's second city of Aleppo this week, 'without any significant pushback' from the Syrian military, a war monitor said. Photo / AFP

They also overran Aleppo Airport after government forces withdrew, and took control of “dozens of strategic towns without any resistance”, it added.

The Syrian Army confirmed that the rebels had entered “large parts” of the city of around two million people, adding that “dozens of men from our armed forces were killed and others wounded”.

HTS is a militant alliance led by al-Qaeda’s former Syria branch which, with its allies, has long controlled a rebel enclave in the Idlib region of the northwest.

Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that “at this moment, the Syrian regime appears to have been abandoned by its main allies Iran and Russia, with Moscow until now carrying out symbolic strikes”.

Russia carried out airstrikes in parts of Aleppo [today], the Observatory said.

Later, “at least 16 civilians were killed and 20 others wounded” in fresh strikes.

France called on all sides to protect civilians in Aleppo.

AFPTV footage showed fires burning after the strikes, while AFP images showed rebels outside the city’s landmark citadel.

‘Waiting 10 years’

Fighters were seen posing with a rebel flag outside a police station bearing a large portrait of Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, and standing below a partially burning billboard of the president.

The Syrian Army said the rebels launched “a broad attack from multiple axes on the Aleppo and Idlib fronts” and reported fierce battles “over a strip exceeding 100km”.

As the fighting raged for a fourth day, the Observatory said that the Government had lost 100 troops and militiamen, while the rebels had lost 183.

It said the rebels had taken dozens of towns across the north, including Maaret al-Numan and Khan Sheikhun.

“We’ve been waiting for this” for years, rebel fighter Mohamed Hammadi told AFP in a square in Aleppo, Syria’s pre-war manufacturing hub.

The 29-year-old said the offensive was “to liberate Aleppo ... and to lift the oppression against our brothers in the city”.

“We are going to clear all of Syria, God willing,” he added.

Gunfire

Pro-government radio station Sham FM reported that “armed groups were present in a number of streets and neighbourhoods in Aleppo”.

“Most civilians are avoiding leaving their homes and public and private institutions in the city are almost completely shut,” it added.

The Observatory said “the Governor of Aleppo and the police and security branch commanders withdrew from the city centre”.

Some rebel fighters let off volleys of celebratory gunfire as they reached the city centre, where a rebel flag hung from a traffic light, images showed.

Western districts of Aleppo had been under rebel control until 2016, when an Army siege forced a negotiated evacuation.

Russia, whose air support was decisive in turning the tide in the Government’s favour, joined Iran in expressing “extreme concern” over their ally’s losses.

“Strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic was reaffirmed,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a readout of a call between Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.

Tehran said Araghchi would travel to Damascus for talks on the rebel assault, which saw the Iranian consulate in Aleppo come under attack.

Since 2020, the Idlib rebel enclave has been subject to a Turkish- and Russian-brokered truce, which had largely been holding despite repeated violations.

The Iranian minister will also hold consultations in Ankara, his ministry said.

Lavrov spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and agreed on the need to “co-ordinate joint action to stabilise the situation”.

Ankara had issued a statement calling for an end to Moscow’s retaliatory bombing of the rebel enclave.