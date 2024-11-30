Damascus ally Moscow responded with its first airstrikes on Aleppo since 2016 as Islamic militants and their Turkish-backed allies pressed a lightning offensive they launched on Thursday as a ceasefire took effect in neighbouring Lebanon.
The fighting has killed at least 327 people, most of them combatants but also including 44 civilians, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
“Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and allied factions ... took control of most of the city and government centres and prisons without meeting great resistance,” the Britain-based war monitor said.
They also overran Aleppo Airport after government forces withdrew, and took control of “dozens of strategic towns without any resistance”, it added.
The Syrian Army confirmed that the rebels had entered “large parts” of the city of around two million people, adding that “dozens of men from our armed forces were killed and others wounded”.
HTS is a militant alliance led by al-Qaeda’s former Syria branch which, with its allies, has long controlled a rebel enclave in the Idlib region of the northwest.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP that “at this moment, the Syrian regime appears to have been abandoned by its main allies Iran and Russia, with Moscow until now carrying out symbolic strikes”.
Russia, whose air support was decisive in turning the tide in the Government’s favour, joined Iran in expressing “extreme concern” over their ally’s losses.
“Strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic was reaffirmed,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a readout of a call between Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi.
Tehran said Araghchi would travel to Damascus for talks on the rebel assault, which saw the Iranian consulate in Aleppo come under attack.
Since 2020, the Idlib rebel enclave has been subject to a Turkish- and Russian-brokered truce, which had largely been holding despite repeated violations.
The Iranian minister will also hold consultations in Ankara, his ministry said.
Lavrov spoke with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and agreed on the need to “co-ordinate joint action to stabilise the situation”.