Imports are essential, with Syria's wheat production severely impacted and prices varying between $290 and $420 per tonne. Photo / Delil Souleiman via AFP
Rival Syrian and Kurdish producers are scrambling for shrinking wheat harvests as the worst drought in decades follows a devastating war, pushing more than 16 million people toward food insecurity.
“The country has not seen such bad climate conditions in 60 years,” said Haya Abu Assaf, assistant to the UnitedNations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) representative in Syria.
Syria’s water levels have seen “a very significant drop compared to previous years, which is very worrying”, Abu Assaf told AFP, as a relatively short winter rainy season and decreased rainfall take their toll.
“A gap of between 2.5 to 2.7 million tonnes in the wheat crop is expected, meaning that the wheat quantity will not be sufficient to meet local needs,” Abu Assaf said, putting “around 16.3 million people at risk of food insecurity in Syria this year”.
Before the civil war erupted in 2011, Syria was self-sufficient in wheat, producing an average of 4.1 million tonnes annually.