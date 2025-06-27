Nearly 14 years of conflict have since crippled production and devastated the economy.

The FAO estimates that harsh weather has impacted nearly 2.5 million ha of wheat-growing land.

“Around 75% of the cultivated areas” have been affected, as well as “natural pastures for livestock production”, said Abu Assaf.

To bridge the wheat gap, imports would be essential in a country where around 90% of the population lives in poverty.

Before his ouster in an Islamist-led offensive in December, Syria’s longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad used to rely on ally Russia for wheat.

In April, new authorities reported the first wheat shipment since his removal arrived in Latakia port, with more Russian shipments following.

Iraq also donated more than 220,000 tonnes of wheat to Syria.

During the war, Damascus competed with the semi-autonomous Kurdish administration in the northeast to buy wheat from farmers across fertile lands.

Last year, Assad’s Government priced wheat at US$350 per tonne, and the Kurds at US$310.

The drought and conflict have left over 16 million people at risk of food insecurity. Photo / Delil Souleiman via AFP

After Assad’s ouster, Damascus and the Kurds agreed in March to integrate Kurdish-led institutions into the new Syrian state, with negotiations ongoing on implementation.

Damascus set wheat prices this month at between US$290 and US$320 per tonne, depending on the quality, plus a US$130 bonus.

The Kurdish-led administration offered US$420 per tonne including a US$70 bonus.

Damascus’ Agriculture Ministry expects a harvest of 300,000 to 350,000 tonnes in government-controlled areas this year.

Hassan Othman, director of the Syrian Grain Establishment, acknowledged Syria was not self-sufficient, in comments on state television.

But he said authorities were working “to ensure food security by importing wheat from abroad and milling it in our mills”.

In northeast Syria’s Amuda, farmer Jamshid Hassu, 65, inspected the tiny wheat grains from his fields, which cover around 200ha.

Despite heavy irrigation efforts to offset scarce rainfall, he said, production has halved.

The FAO’s Abu Assaf said indicators showed that “about 95% of rain-fed wheat has been damaged and affected”, while irrigated wheat yields were down 30 to 40%.

Hassu, who has been farming for four decades, said he had to pump water from depths of more than 160m to sustain his crops as groundwater levels plunge.

Agriculture remains a vital income source in rural Syria, but without urgent support, farmers face ruin.

“Without support, we will not be able to continue,” Hassu warned.

“People will suffer from poverty and hunger.”

- Agence France-Presse