Syria faces wheat crisis as drought and war push millions toward hunger

By Maher Al Mounes & Jihad Darwish
AFP·
3 mins to read

Imports are essential, with Syria's wheat production severely impacted and prices varying between $290 and $420 per tonne. Photo / Delil Souleiman via AFP

Rival Syrian and Kurdish producers are scrambling for shrinking wheat harvests as the worst drought in decades follows a devastating war, pushing more than 16 million people toward food insecurity.

“The country has not seen such bad climate conditions in 60 years,” said Haya Abu Assaf, assistant to the United

