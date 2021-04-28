Sydney councillors vote to remove shark nets after disturbing photos emerge

Since 2012, NSW's shark meshing programme has captured almost 3000 marine animals, including dolphins, whales and turtles, killing 1600 of them. Photo / Humane Society International (Australia)

Since 2012, NSW's shark meshing programme has captured almost 3000 marine animals, including dolphins, whales and turtles, killing 1600 of them. Photo / Humane Society International (Australia)

Sydney councillors are calling for shark nets to be banished from a series of popular beaches after shocking images emerged of dead or injured marine life.

Northern Beaches Council has voted to pass a motion urging the state government to abolish the nets at its local beaches.

The council is instead demanding a shift toward animal-friendly technologies such as drones and shark listening stations.

Acting Major Candy Bingham said council considered the need to maintain or improve swimmer safety while preserving marine species.

Marine biologist Lawrence Chlebeck says shark nets provide a "false sense of security", with 40 per cent of sharks caught on the beach side of the nets. Photo / Humane Society International (Australia)

"The effectiveness of shark nets has been questioned by many, yet their impact on other marine species is devastating," she said in a statement.

"The research conducted by DPI Fisheries found that 90 per cent of marine species caught in nets were non-target species and that sharks can in fact swim over, under and around the nets anyhow."

HSI marine biologist Lawrence Chlebeck said shark nets provided a "false sense of security" with 40 per cent of sharks caught on the beach side of the nets.

"What a lot of people might not realise is that the nets are not complete barriers, they are only about 150m long and 6m high and sharks swim over and around them," he said.

"The technology is nearly 100 years old."

There are 51 shark nets between Newcastle and Wollongong, including many on Sydney's Northern Beaches. Photo / Humane Society International (Australia)

There are 51 shark nets between Newcastle and Wollongong which Chlebeck argues have hardly been upgraded despite technological advancements.

He then highlighted the devastating impact on marine life.

Since 2012 the state's shark meshing programme has captured almost 3000 marine animals including dolphins, whales and turtles, killing 1600 of them (56 per cent).

"We've got modern solutions to beach safety like drones that don't drown our iconic wildlife, can spot sharks in advance, and have a big added bonus of spotting people at risk of drowning – the biggest danger at our beaches," said shark scientist with the Australian Marine Conservation Society, Leonardo Guida.

Nets are installed off the Northern Beaches in September and removed at the end of April. Photo / Humane Society International (Australia)

"Why persist using 80-year-old methods?

"Modern solutions are going to be more effective because they work in conjunction with what we know about sharks. Shark nets are nowhere near as refined."

Australia's Department of Primary Industry (Fisheries) is in charge of NSW's shark netting programme. Nets are installed in September and removed at the end of April.

The Department of Primary Industry has been contacted for comment.